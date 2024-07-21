At the end of July 2014, the website of the Centre d’Estudis Jordi Pujol fell silent. Where everything was political activity, silence reigned, as if it were one of those farmhouses in Tagamanent, a spur of the Montseny massif in Barcelona, ​​which the young Pujol claimed to have found uninhabited in the 1940s. On July 25, 10 years ago, the former president of the Generalitat shook the ethical and political foundations of which he had set himself up as guardian and confessed the existence of a family fortune that he had kept hidden in Andorra, and which he attributed to the so famous as alleged and millionaire “leave from the Florenci family(Grandfather Florenci’s inheritance)).

Since that day of the apostle Santiago, patron saint of Spain, Pujol has claimed – first timidly and then insistently – his right to recover his honour. For this reason, already having just turned 94, for 23 years president has been managing in crescendo their presence in social and political life.

The ostracism of the plague has given way to applause at political events, to being a member of Junts per Catalunya or to having a snack (just a month ago) with the Mossos who escorted him and his current police commanders. After the confession in which he took on the cross of the family – his seven children and his wife -, setting himself up as the scapegoat of the clan’s financial activity, Pujol has been looking for spaces, assuming that role of father, which his wife so often reproached him for not having played. This singular passion is contributed to by the eternalization of the judicial procedure, in stand by since the opening of a trial was ordered in April 2021, in which he faces a request for nine years in prison, for creating a “network of clientelism” from the regional power and accumulating and hiding in Andorra a “huge amount of money” derived from corruption.

In this decade, Pujol has traveled a peculiar Golgotha ​​in search of redemption. And he has managed to go from the loss of honors to being publicly vindicated by the old convergent world, now mutated into Junts. Those who 10 years ago – due to the needs of the script of the process—they could not allow independence to be accompanied by the stain of corruption, they now open to him in public the arms they had never denied him in private.

The beginning of ostracism was hard, because for 23 years president She lost her office on Barcelona’s stately Passeig de Gràcia and began her pilgrimage through more discreet areas, ending up at 255 Calàbria Street, in the Eixample: a 90-square-metre flat that she got in 2015 and whose rental price – if it exists – is unknown. Carme Alcoriza – who died in 2022 and for 23 years secretary and head of the cabinet of the presidenta total of 40 years with the Banca Catalana stage— was the sister of the manager of the Vila Casas foundation, owner of the house in question. Vila Casas, moreover, was an old acquaintance from when I saw her Florenci was involved in the pharmaceutical business. Pujol was never short of complicity.

Initially he resumed his social activity with caution: the former president He received friends, visitors and the occasional unwanted police search, as in 2017. The rest of the time he was thinking about his fixed idea: how to redeem himself. And to this end, on March 17, 2015, the already inert Centre d’Estudis Jordi Pujol gave way to the Associació Serviol, created and chaired by him with the aim, among other objectives, of disseminating his texts.

Pujol was not one to be discouraged, but he did make his public appearances in moderation. In September 2014 and February 2015 he participated in two parliamentary appearances in which he issued warnings: “If you cut off the branch of a tree, in the end the whole branch falls… with the nests that there are. But not only that branch falls, the others fall too.” Menacing parables aside, he did not clarify anything about his hidden fortune. It was others who brought his “sin” to light. Thus, in July 2015, at the funeral of the communist priest and mayor of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Lluís Hernández, one of the attendees at the event rebuked him, saying that he should be ashamed of what he had done. Pujol bit his tongue – to avoid talking about how much he had done for Catalonia as an excuse for his “fault” – and replied that thanks to honest people like Hernández there was the possibility of redemption for everyone. And for that reason, he confessed, he felt hope in the midst of pain.

But the truth is that, since the confession, the old convergent world has been understanding and compassionate with one of its own. Operation Catalonia of the patriotic police The PP’s opposition to the independence movement gave him elements to present his family as another victim of persecution. And, coincidence or not, his first appearances without speaking of his “sin” came from TV3, when its director was Vicent Sanchis, former member of the Fundación Cataluña Oberta, close to Convergència. It was in a program on international cooperation in January 2020. Then, on February 4, he also gave his opinion on Catalan television about Mossos, lights and shadows. Some of those interviewed expressed their protest at the appearance of the confessed evader, according to a caption that appeared at the end of the report. In the spring of that year he climbed Tagamanent in the company of Marta Ferrusola, “the mother superior”, according to the jargon used by the Pujol family. From the top of that hill in Montseny he reinforced his teleological mission of recovering lost honour, however much he considers himself a weak sinner in the observance of theological virtues.

Ferrusola —who passed away on July 8— would be diagnosed with dementia a few months later. In June 2021, the article was published Between pain and hope, in which the journalist Vicenç Villatoro —former member of the Jordi Pujol Studies Centre Foundation and former CiU deputy— interviewed the former president with kid gloves. The summary of the book addresses redemption in order to go down in history with honour. former president —who supervised and authorized the text, as he has always liked to do, since he does not trust journalists— did not attend the presentation of the book “due to his advanced age and because it did not seem appropriate to expose himself,” explained the president of Edicions 62, Josep Ramoneda.

Although the text did not have the desired impact for the confessed tax evader, everything began to flow in his favour more quickly. Round table with the former presidents of the Generalitat (February 2022), a talk on agriculture during his years in government (1980-2003) and an interview on SER Catalunya: “It hurts me to be called corrupt. Neither I nor my children in general have prevaricated.” Pujol was verbalising his innocence about “his problem” for the first time. He was on a roll and not even the stroke he suffered after the Diada – on 12 September 2022 – managed to stop his participation in events.

In 2023 the crescendoIn February he attended the presentation of Xavier Trias’ candidacy for mayor of Barcelona to applause and on the 8th of that month he participated in the presentation of the reissue of his great work: From the turons to the other side of the riverhis writings from 1961-1962 in the Torrero prison, where he was imprisoned for writing a pamphlet against Franco. In the new release of his essay, between photos and book dedications, he again emphasized the hope that both Catalonia and himself need. Cheered on unashamedly by the old-new convergent world, Pujol and his people have been sharing the idea that guilt – “sin” – cannot tarnish their government action.

And this 2024 has been the year of soft landing definitive. He asked for the vote for Carles Puigdemont in the last regional elections. “I will absolutely vote for Junts. And I will vote for Puigdemont” (12 May). The man who in 2021 was prevented by age from attending the presentation of a book, rose from the ashes in 2024 and read his adhesion to Junts while standing at a dinner with militants. A few days ago – almost on the eve of the 10th anniversary of his confession – he declared his intention to join the party.

While waiting for the trial to take place, Pujol is racing against time to spread the idea of ​​his reinstatement like wildfire. According to his favourite book, From the turonshe claims to be a “historical man”: that patriot who fights for his country. He leaves unanswered, however, the question of how he has been able to live with and let so many “fox-men” run wild, those who, according to him, have money and business as their guiding light. There perhaps, in addition to snoozing theological virtues, he also did some elementary secular notions of ethics.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter