The former president of the Generalitat, Jordi Pujol, said goodbye this Wednesday to his wife, Marta Ferrusola, who died on Monday night at the age of 89, in a ceremony in which he also said that her death had taken him by surprise. “I have loved my wife and I know that she has loved me very, very much, and I want to thank her,” he said at the funeral, held this Wednesday at 12 noon at the Sant Gervasi Funeral Home in Barcelona, ​​which was attended by some 500 people. In a short speech, which he gave without notes, Pujol said that she was “a woman who loved a lot and was faithful to her idea of ​​Catalonia and to the Catholic religion.” “With these words, which I had not prepared, I want to thank her because she has helped me overcome my imperfections, my infidelities and she has never, ever, ever failed me,” the former president stressed.

Ferrusola, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2018, died on Monday in Barcelona due to pneumonia. Pujol was accompanied at the ceremony by his seven children (Jordi, Oriol, Pere, Josep, Mireia, Marta and Oleguer), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and political leaders such as the president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, the former president Artur Mas and the Minister of the Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena. Also present were the former president of the chamber, Núria de Gispert, the spokesperson for Junts, Josep Rius, the former councillor and deputy of that party, Jaume Giró, the former councillors Meritxell Borràs and Antoni Castells, former leaders of the PDeCAT such as David Bonvehí and Marta Pascal, as well as such as the president of Foment, Josep Sánchez Llibre, and the president of Barça, Joan Laporta.

“I don’t know if we always practice this thing of faith, hope and charity well enough, as was necessary, with all generosity. Regarding Marta, I am calm. I am calmer about Marta than about myself,” Pujol said. former president He recalled that when he asked Ferrusola to marry him, he warned her that Catalonia was a basic priority for him and that he wanted to dedicate himself to it, and she accepted. He also explained that he told her that he was a man of faith, although he regretted: “I am not happy with myself. I have managed until now with imperfection, inadequacy. I am sure that she has done much better than I have.”

Pujol thanked his wife for her contribution to his being true to himself and said that he also helped her to do so, which is why he said that both of them have reached the end of their path. “She, with plenitude. I am not so sure of myself,” he said, hoping that Ferrusola can continue to watch over him and help him, after which he apologized because he said he wanted to prepare a good speech for the ceremony, but he pointed out that he could not do so because he was “in shock.”

