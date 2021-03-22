The veteran Andalusian midfielder, Salva Sevilla, will continue in Mallorca until June 2022 after having reached an agreement with the Balearic club to continue wearing the vermilion shirt for another year. At 37 years old and at an extraordinary level of form and play, The Majorcan ‘compass’ hopes to be able to play in the First League again with Mallorca as I did last season.

Salva Sevilla arrived on the island in 2017 with Mallorca in Second B and he actively collaborated in the two consecutive promotions that the Balearic club achieved until returning to First Division.

Last season he did not hold the category and the return to Second has him now leader and with serious options to return to the top category and again with an important participation of a player very loved and appreciated by his teammates, the coaching staff and the fans.

This season, Salva Sevilla has already collaborated actively with 6 goals (his best figure as a Mallorcan player) and 2 assists so far in the league. And last Saturday, honoring his first name, he was the savior of the tie, avoiding on the goal line a shot from Oviedo that was already sneaking into Manolo Reina’s goal.

Salva Sevilla approaches the 500 games as a professional of which 144 have been with the vermilion jersey of Real Mallorca in the four seasons he has been on the island and having played in three categories: Second B, Second and First division.

At 37 just turned 37, there is talk of a ‘pact with the devil’, hence Mallorca has announced the renewal of the player through a video in which Salva is congratulated by the presenter of the ‘Saber y Ganar’ program, Jordi Hurtado, for that of the ‘eternal youth’, a sympathetic and complicit way with the presenter to publicize the news of the player’s contract renewal.