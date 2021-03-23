Jordi Gual, Chairman of CaixaBank. at the shareholders’ meeting that gave the green light to the merger project with Bankia, in Valencia. Mònica Torres, THE COUNTRY

The still chairman of CaixaBank, Jordi Gual, will return to the IESE business school in the next few days as a professor in the Economics department, when he definitively abandons his time at the head of the bank due to the merger with Bankia. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri will be the future executive president of the resulting entity, which is pending the approval of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to start his path, which is expected this Friday.

Gual will thus resume the activity as a teacher at this center, which he left in 2005 to join the La Caixa group, after a long career that began in 1987, as IESE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Before assuming the non-executive chairmanship of CaixaBank in 2016, the executive served as chief economist and executive director of Strategic Planning and Studies of this bank and general director of Strategic Planning and Development of CriteriaCaixa. Gual has a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California (Berkeley) and a Research Fellow at the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in London.

After leaving, Gual will also continue to collaborate with CaixaBank in non-executive tasks, as proprietary director at Telefónica and at ERSTE Bank of Austria, where the Catalan entity participates. In addition, this manager is vice president of the Círculo de Economía and a member of the Boards of Trustees of the Elcano Royal Institute and the Barcelona Mobile World Capital Foundation.

Business leadership

The entity recalls that under his mandate, the bank has consolidated its commercial leadership, “with a penetration share of private customers of 28% and a business volume that in June 2020 exceeded 640,000 million euros for the first time”. This large size that CaixaBank brings to the merger with Bankia will make the resulting entity the largest in Spain.

From June 2016 to this moment, total customer resources has grown by 36%, reaching 415,396 million. Regarding financial strength, the bank highlights the advance in solvency, “going from a CET 1 fully loaded (the ratio that reflects the highest quality capital) from 11.46% to 13.64% at the end of the 2020 financial year, while the delinquency rate, which has fallen four percentage points in the period, to stand at 3, 30%.

Boom and bust

Under Gual’s mandate, the financial sector has experienced the economic boom from the recovery from the previous financial crisis to the problems that came with the economic sluggishness, the subsequent imposition of negative interest rates by the ECB and the March pandemic of 2020.

This situation has been reflected in CaixaBank’s results, which went from 1,047 million in 2016 to 1,984 million in 2018 to end in 2020 with 1,381 million, largely achieved by the insurance business and wealth management, due to the fact that large provisions lowered profit.

Since 2016, the digitization of the entity has been promoted, which already has seven million digital clients in Spain. The bank recalls that “the promotion of technology at the service of customers and employees, together with the reinforcement of the socially responsible banking model, are two of the strategic lines of the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan approved in November 2018 under the leadership of Jordi Gual and the CEO Gonzalo Gortázar ”.

Gual has stated: “It has been an honor for me to preside over this magnificent institution. These five years have been exciting and I am very satisfied with what we have achieved together. It has been a period of financial, political and social turmoil, however, CaixaBank has established itself as the leading retail banking entity in Spain and Portugal ”.