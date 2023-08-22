Whoever wins the afternoon, wins the day… and also the month, says a television saying. The possible confrontation of the new programs by Jordi González on La 1 and Ana Rosa Quintana on Telecinco against that of Sonsoles Ónega on Antena 3 marks the television season after the era Save me, who led that strip for 13 years. It will be a key time slot in the battle for the audience, which this summer has turned around again: while the main Atresmedia channel consolidates its leadership, RTVE’s La 1 conquers the second position to the detriment of the first Mediaset channel.

Jordi González has returned to TVE a few weeks ago to pilot the new season of Blood ties and already prepare a daily space, The square of La 1, which will be broadcast live in the afternoons from Monday to Friday from studio 1 in Prado del Rey (Madrid). The self-produced format is inspired by the American The view: a debate of approximately one hour in which women very different from each other participate, to chat about various current issues. The Catalan presenter will be surrounded by female faces.

The space will share inspiration with another that was already part of the La 1 offer, friends and acquaintancesled by Inés Ballester and which lasted four seasons on the air, between 2014 and 2018. Since its premiere in 1997, actresses Rosie O’Donnell and Whoopi Goldberg, journalist Barbara Walters have spent in the original format of ABC and Meghan McCain, daughter of conservative US presidential candidate John McCain.

The broadcast slot that the chain is considering for González’s program would be the one that begins around 6:30 p.m., after his two daily Spanish series: the successful The promise and the imminent La Moderna tea room. It is the gap that the contest currently occupies The joker of La 1so the channel will have to somehow remodel its afternoons to accommodate this premiere, since at the moment it also has another contest on the grid, The hunterand the magazine Here the earth.

The release date of Square It has not yet been set, but RTVE has marked Monday, September 25 on the calendar, the day on which Telecinco will foreseeably reach the AfternoonAR by Ana Rosa Quintana, with whom it would coincide in total or partial broadcast. The same would happen with the And now, Sonsoles of Antena 3. It would, therefore, be an hour featuring live broadcasts, since Cuatro would broadcast four a day and La Sexta its already classic Better late.

The rise of La 1 to second position in July in the audience battle seems to be consolidated in August. So far this month (between the 1st and the 20th), the public channel once again achieved the silver medal, thanks to successes such as the return of Grand Prix by Ramón García and the broadcast of the Women’s World Cup, which has reached an average audience share in its final of 65.7%.

Several of the afternoon programs of La 1 [la franja que ocupa de las 17.00 a las 20.30] They are being a ratings success. Especially The promise, which ends at 5:30 p.m. The hunter and Here the earth. From Barlovento Comunicación they explain the importance of winning during the afternoons when it comes to becoming a monthly leader. “It is the second time slot with the highest statistical weight over the total day, only after prime time[knownasthe[conocidocomoelprime time, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight)”, explains the consultant to this newspaper, which analyzes the data provided by the measurement company Kantar Media. In this way, Barlovento points out, in the current year (from January 1 to August 17, 2023), this time slot represents 23% of the weight of the audience of the day, with an average of 8.8 million people watching television and 17 million daily unique viewers throughout that time band.

In terms of audience share, the channel that leads in the afternoon is Antena3 (12.7%), which is also the one that leads the day (13.5%). They are followed by Telecinco (11.0%) and La1 (8.9%) in the top three positions in the ranking of the most watched channels in the afternoon in the current year. “The fact of having a good afternoon allows leaving an optimal audience curve for the start of the prime time, which is the star strip of the day. Antena3 has been the leading channel in the afternoon for 187 days this year and in the day as a whole for 199 days”, the consultant points out.

Last season, Save me (Telecinco) continued to lead a large part of its broadcasts. Its cancellation did not come because of its audience data, but because of the editorial line of the new Mediaset España board of directors, they explained a few weeks ago from the communication group. Now that the space for The TV Factory has disappeared from the grid, it remains up in the air if AfternoonAR upgrade to or not these data, which in May 2023 were 13.7% on average between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. And now Sonsoleson the air between 6:48 p.m. and 8:06 p.m., led that same month with 12.5%, so everything can happen between the three main channels starting next autumn if Ana Rosa Quintana, Sonsoles Ónega and Jordi González coincide in the evening programming.

This may not be the only program that González presents on the first channel of the public entity after the end of Blood ties. RTVE suspects the possibility, not yet closed, of launching a weekend night magazine with the Catalan at the helm and with characteristics similar to the ferris wheel that he himself presented for years on Saturday nights on Telecinco.

