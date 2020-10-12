What is the current situation of the vote of no confidence?

Expectant. They haven’t gotten to work at the club yet and a day has passed. According to the statutes, they have between 10 and 20 days to call the referendum, but in five days, that is, next Thursday the Table has to meet to specify the date and how it will be done.

When do you think the referendum will be?

Most likely it will be on the weekend of October 31 and November 1. There are voices saying that they vote on the 31st and the 2nd to respect All Saints’ Day, but it would seem absurd to me.

Do you say that Barça has not done anything yet?

They say they have a logistics plan ready to present to the Generalitat de Catalunya. I hope that is true.

Do you feel alluded to by the club’s complaint to the Civil Guard for the false ballots?

The Barcelona complaint goes against me. They summon me personally and I plan to defend myself like a cat with my belly up. In the letter from the Civil Guard, it is requested that ‘Jordi Farré be identified’ because Jordi Farré there are many.

You will have to find a lawyer …

I have contacted Gonzalo Boye (Carles Puigdemont and Quim Torra’s lawyer) to defend me. It is not easy to find lawyers in these cases. On Tuesday I have a meeting with him to finalize the schedule.

Do you understand that Barça went to the Civil Guard?

It is not true that they could only go to the Civil Guard. Maybe it was because they have a good relationship. The investigation is not carried out by the Civil Guard, it is carried out by Court Number one that distributes work between the Mossos and the Civil Guard.

The club links him to the investigation of season ticket traffic in the El Clásico three years ago. Does it convince you?

It is not supported by any side. If those five cards they suspect are not related to the fraudulent sale of season tickets on which they are based. In addition, I repeat that those five cards are from some friends of mine from Olot who showed up at the club and value complaining against the club for having violated the Data Protection Law.

So you take for granted that those five cards with their ballots are in the hands of the Civil Guard?

Yes and no one knows how those ballots got there. The ballots are from the Table and the lawyer who filed the complaint, Eloi Castellarnau, when asked in RAC1 how they got there, limited himself to saying: “I can’t tell you.” They flagrantly skipped the chain of custody and that is a crime.

What is your opinion on the words of Román Gómez Ponti, Barça’s legal chief?

They sent him to the slaughterhouse without arguments and he made a fool of himself. His ignorance of the process was abysmal: he was unaware that 19,000 confirmation sms had been sent, that IDs were necessary and that 5,000 ballots were randomly evaluated.

Who do you think he was referring to when he spoke of organizations that can provide identity cards to complete false signatures made with a machine?

It’s that everything is surreal. Now they complain about the correct signatures because they are too correct. They speak lightly of machines for forging signatures, of DNI that also have to be current and when they speak of associations they do not say the names although I think they refer to Òmnium and the ANC.