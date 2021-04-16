Jordi Évole (Cornellà, 1974) is a Barcelona fan of those so-called old school. Of which they never trust the finals, of those who suffer and of those who were aware in the glorious days that something lived that he was not used to.

Are you going to the finals?

Yes, whenever I can I go. I still have the thorn in the Wembley in 1992, that my parents did not let me go because I was not of legal age. Then I took my revenge and I have gone to all the Champions League and three of the King’s Cups.

And what plan is it going?

Well, now with more and more comforts, because at the beginning I was one of those who beat me 20 hours by bus, arriving just before the game and as soon as I finished another 20 hours of return trip.

Do you enjoy them?

Well, I enjoy the day. I think it’s great about getting tickets, meeting friends, going to the city, eating there … the prolegomena are great, but when the game starts I have a terrible time. I always remember a phrase by José Corbacho who always said, “theater tours are great, too bad to have to act, because it breaks your day.” The same thing happens with the game. I suffer a lot.

Cast?

Well, when I’m among the crowd and the game starts I ask myself “what the hell am I doing here, how did you fool yourself again?” I have a terrible time, but I have to say that I have never seen Barça lose a final.

Where will you see it?

He’s at home. There is no other remedy.

Forecast?

I see it raruna, it is a final where I see the two teams scared. With more fear of what can happen if you lose than thinking about what you will win if you win. but I think that Barça will win.

Do you see it as important in terms of the future?

A lot of. For me it is the most important end since the Recopa of 89 with Cruyff. Strategically it is key and can mark many things for the future of the club.

Also in the case of Messi?

Yes. If Messi raises a glass as captain, he will hardly leave. If he loses, I don’t know what will happen, but if they win the Cup and he goes upstairs to collect the trophy, I think he will think he cannot leave. Laporta will have his cards to convince him, but if they win it will be easier.

How do you like Athletic Club?

Very well, I have great sympathy for you. It is not my second team, because I am more from Osasuna and I also like Real.

To look good in the Basque Country, whatever it takes …

Yes, it’s true, but it all comes from when I was little and I watched those games on TV in Old San Mamés, Atotxa or El Sadar. I thought that I wanted to live in those cities just to go to football on the weekend and experience it like that.

Carlos Sobera is an Athletic fan, do you know him?

I do not know him in depth, we have not ever greeted, but I have to say that his work of social insertion with First Dates neither does it The patriarch.