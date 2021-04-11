Jordi Évole (Cornellá de Llobregat, Barcelona, ​​46 years old) returns after his holiday break with the latest installments of the second season of ‘Lo de Évole’. The La Sexta program (9:25 pm) travels to Mexico to interview singer Miguel Bosé, in the eye of the hurricane for his statements about the coronavirus.

– Did Bosé make any demands?

-None. He only told me: “You already know what I think about what is happening about the pandemic and I ask you to let me express my opinion.” The interview had two parts: a more intimate one, which occupies 95% of the first chapter, and another more dedicated to the pandemic and its political thought, which we will see next Sunday.

– Did it cost a lot to accept?

-Not. Miguel and I have been in a relationship for a long time and he said yes, he really wanted to do it.

– Isn’t it dangerous to give a voice to deniers when they alert us to a fourth wave of covid?

-I try to do without what they will say. I do things without thinking who is going to like it or not. All the media have taken Bosé’s opinions about the pandemic. None of them have renounced those images, and I don’t know why an interview in which they are going to be cross-examined on these issues should be renounced. The interview is certainly interesting. Bosé has already been given a voice talking about the pandemic and there is the possibility of a reply by the journalist and the interviewee. Bosé has a very rich life and has been avant-garde for this country. It has paved the way on gender issues, in the fight against AIDS, in making invisible groups visible in the media. Now he has had this role linked to the pandemic and interviewing him is giving him a voice, just as other media echo about his videos on Instagram.

– How do you prepare a complicated interview?

–We spend a lot of time on it, writing and rewriting a script that is alive until the last minute. A lot of people follow us and we have a responsibility not to disappoint them. We work on it a lot. Luckily there is a lot of debate in the team about what to ask and how to approach the interview. I learn a lot and I pose contradictions. And that enriches.

– Does everyone have the right to be interviewed?

–Everyone can be interviewed as long as you face the interview with responsibility. You cannot be irresponsible in this job. And if the result of an interview does not convince you, it is best not to broadcast it. Sometimes it has happened to us.

“Any name that resists you?”

– I really wanted to interview José María Aznar and we succeeded. Now I would love to interview the King Emeritus.

–It can boast of two interviews with the Pope. Do they maintain a relationship?

-A curious and very cordial relationship. We maintain contact via ’email’. Every now and then I get a call from a hidden number, and it’s the Pope. It has happened a couple of times. Nor is it that he calls me every week. The Pope asks you things or responds to an email. A certain trust has been established, without passing us, because he is still the Pope. But the truth is that I never imagined having a minimally close relationship with someone like Francisco.

“What question would you ask God?”

“I would ask you if you believe in him.”

– Do you regret not having been more incisive with any interviewee?

–We do self-criticism and we give ourselves a lot of cane in the team, but without making bad blood. Obviously there are interviews that are better for you and others that are worse. It all depends on the desire that the interviewee has to chat. As much as you ask, if the other person is closed, it is complicated. The interviews are an unopened melon, and that gives him a lot of grace. Makes you tense in the face of unexplored territory. From the first question a path opens up that you do not know where it will lead you. One of the things that I liked the most about the program with Bosé was that it seemed like an interview like the ones from before with someone answering without fear of what they will say. I wasn’t thinking this is going to be controversial. That happens very little, because most of the guests go to the interviews with a lot of caution and fear of what they will say, to social networks or to critics.

– We saw him suffer an episode of cataplexy live. How do you live with the disease?

-Naturally. I know what happens to me and I sense when it may happen to me. I try to sit up so I don’t fall. I take it in the most natural way possible, with medication and regular visits to the doctor. My environment knows what there is and helps me. I can not complain. At the moment I do not see anything serious, so we will live with it and enjoy, of course.