Jordi Cruz is a chef who has broken all records. At only 12 years old he began his studies at the Hospitality School. At 14 I was already working and At 18 he got a position as head chef. A few years later, at 24, he won his first Michelin star.

His career is enviable. The Catalan is not only the owner of the ABaC restaurant, which has three Michelin stars, as it has become one of the most popular faces on television. His role as ‘MasterChef’ jurytogether with Pepe Rodríguez and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, has allowed people to learn more about what the prestigious chef is like.

Jordi Cruz has recently attended ‘Podium Podcast’presented by Vicky Martin Berrocalto show his most personal side. In space he has spoken about his childhood and the path he has had to travel to become the person he is today. In addition, the chef has given his opinion on certain current issues, such as the difficult access to housing in Spain.

Jordi Cruz’s opinion on the housing problem in Spain

Jordi Cruz has attended Vicky Martín Berrocal’s podcast, where has given his opinion on the housing problem in Spain. The well-known chef acknowledges that access “is terrible”, but he has been very clear: “When I was 18, things weren’t easy either.. Maybe they were different, but not easy. I also thought ‘I’ll never be able to buy a nice house, an apartment, or anything. It’s going to cost me a lot.’ And look, I have a house.









The one from ‘MasterChef’ believes that the key is effort, perseverance and work. «I have worked like a wretch. I went too far and have achieved more things than I wanted, than I imagined and what I need to be happy,” he says.

Cruz indicates that life is a long-distance race. «This is a marathon. There is a thing called personal fulfillment. You can be happy with your job, your family… but why do we come here? to consume natural resources and that’s it? I think that It’s about improving yourself, learning and doing things well.. “You know that you will leave a legacy and that can only be achieved by working,” he reflects.

The ABaC chef affirms that he is very calm because he knows that he has done things “correctly”, but he knows that on more than one occasion he has made a mistake. «I have gained confidence because with mistakes there is incredible learning. Success is built on the bricks of failure. I have it very clear. I was born in a trench, I’m made of mud», he concludes.