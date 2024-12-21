Jordi Cruz enjoys a professional career that any chef in the world would want. At just 8 years old, he prepared an outstanding dish for his mother, who was completely amazed by her little one’s talent. At the age of 12 he began his studies at the Hospitality School and at the age of 14 he was already working in this sector. At the age of 18 he got a position as head chef. and at the age of 24 he won his first Michelin star.

Now, at 46 years old, the Catalan is the owner of the ABaC restaurant, which has a total of three Michelin stars. Your kitchen is defined as «tradition, avant-garde, flavor, product and passion». Without a doubt, a unique and unparalleled gastronomic experience for any diner.

For all these reasons, there are many who dream of make a place for yourself in the kitchen of this place and learn from one of the best chefs on the planet. Thanks to the television program ‘MasterChef’, in which he is a judge alongside Pepe Rodríguez and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, we have been able to confirm that Jordi Cruz is a demanding professional with a lot of character. But what is it really like to work on your team?

The Catalan has attended podcast of Vicky Martin Berrocal, where he has shown his most personal side. The television presenter has talked about his childhood, his family and what his daily life is like at the ABaC restaurant.









Jordi Cruz, very clear about what it is like to work in his restaurant with three Michelin stars

Jordi Cruz has been honest with Vicky Martín Berrocal and told her how he treats the workers of the ABaC restaurant. “I know that I am an exaggerated person, who likes to work,” he says.

However, the chef assures that he is not a hard person, quite the opposite. «You won’t find anyone who has been on my team who has heard a bad word from me. I like people to be happy in my house Because if not, they won’t provide good service and they won’t cook with love,” he says.

The one from ‘MasterChef’ points out that his role in the kitchens is that of be a «’coach’». «I am that coach who tells you: ‘Do you want to learn? do you want to be strong? do you want to run fast? I have to squeeze you. You may not like it, but I’m going to do it for you, because I love you. I like to be that person who squeezes youwho wants to get a good attitude out of you,” he reveals.

Jordi Cruz regrets that today that motivating aspect of the boss has been lost. «I would love to be able to tell you that I am happy, to show you a friendly face of mine and for people to say: ‘What a nice boy!’ But not. This year the topic of rowing alone has really bothered me.. I don’t need three Michelin stars, I don’t need the fuss, or to be applauded, or to be recognized as the best chef in the world. I do it for the team, because it is a shared dream», he reflects.