It took a while, but the wait was worth it. Jordi Cruz and Rebecca Lima have finally found a space in their busy schedules to organize their desired honeymoon as it deserves. The chosen destination has been Japanwhere they have been able to enjoy an experience «unforgettable», as they have indicated on their social networks.

The couple said ‘yes, I want’ on August 24 in an idyllic enclave on the Costa Brava, a link carried out with all secrecy and whose exclusive they sold to ‘Hello!’. Now the couple has enjoyed an incredible trip to Japan, as they themselves have reflected for all their followers.

Their exciting route through the Asian country began with a spectacular banquet in the middle of the plane, at more than 12,000 meters above sea level, although the chef’s verdict on the culinary proposal is unknown, and continued with an incredible visit to Kinkakuji temple. It is one of the most famous temples in the city of Kyoto and a must-see for any tourist who decides to tour the ancient capital.

The “infinite beauty” of Japan

It is a beautiful Zen temple located north of Kyoto. Its particularity is that the exterior walls of the two upper floors are lacquered and covered with gold leaf. It was declared a Historical Monument of Ancient Kyoto and World Heritage by UNESCO in 1994, and is one of the most iconic images of Japan.









Jordi Cruz and Rebecca Lima also visited Nara parkincluding the Todaiji Temple, famous for its statue of the Great Buddha. It has a large wooden gate measuring 20 meters on both sides, guarded by two Nio guardians, two statues that, together with the gate, which dates back to 1199, are national treasures. There they were able to enjoy another of the great tourist attractions, feed the sika deer, and contemplate Kofukuji Pagoda.

«It has taken us a few months to find the days to have our honeymoon… Finally we have been able to enjoy Japan, its gastronomy, its infinite beauty and a thousand more things that we wanted to see and enjoy,” the chef published on his Instagram profile. «Unforgettable», added Rebecca Lima next to a heart-shaped icon.

A most discreet relationship

Jordi Cruz and Rebecca Lima They met at the end of 2018 through a mutual friend and then the crush arose, although both adopted the discreet profile that they have always maintained for their relationship. It wouldn’t be until September 2019 when the two were photographed together for the first time.

On August 20, 2023, they welcomed their son Noah and the following year they got married in a wedding that included photographs and an interview in ‘Hello!’. In this medium they assured that the ceremony had exceeded all their expectations. «Our wedding has been complete, very us: happy, emotional, with touches of humor, authentic,” they declared.

Among the 180 guests, 60 of them from Brazil, the architect’s native country, were so popular names such as those of Mario Vaquerizo, Boris Izaguirre, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Samantha Vallejo-Nájera or Ona Carbonell.

Naturally, there were no shortage of attendees from the kitchen industry and three Michelin stars were there. Quique Dacosta or the Barcelona pastry chef Christian Escribà. Martin Berasategi He also wanted to accompany the newly married couple and did so in the company of his wife, Oneka Aguirre.