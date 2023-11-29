On the night of this Wednesday, November 29, the Monterrey Football Club will face Atlético de San Luis in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the match will be from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium at 9:10 p.m.
During the match preview, the Mexican winger Jordi Cortizo He spoke to the Monterrey fans to generate expectation about the duel against the Potosinos and shared a short video in which he alludes to his return after recovering from his injury, as well as a subliminal message sent to the rival.
“Time to show what we are made of. Let’s go all out Gang!”
– Jordi Cortizo.
In this regular phase competition, the 27-year-old player played 10 games where he was able to score on one occasion and generated a couple of assists. Cortizo He has not seen activity since Matchday 13 when he left due to injury in the 16th minute against Pumas UNAM in Ciudad Universitaria, since then he missed six consecutive games (the Gang had two games pending between dates 13 and 17).
Having placed themselves as the general sub-leader of the classification despite the multiple absences they presented throughout the regular phase due to injuries among other factors, it is clear that the Sultana del Norte team is a worthy contender for the championship, because with The return of several of their players in recent weeks, they are an even more strengthened team in all their lines.
Likewise, they will have an advantage over their rival, because in the event of a tie in the overall score, they will advance through the tiebreaker criteria having had a better performance during the regular phase.
