Jaime Lozano’s first call as coach of the Mexican team included few surprises. One of these was the call of Héctor Herrera, who had not been considered by El Tri since the 2022 World Cup. Another of the unexpected calls was that of Jordi Cortizoattacking midfielder who is proving his worth with Monterey.
The midfielder trained in the basic forces of Querétaro received his first call to Tri at the age of 27. This season he has a goal and an assist in 13 games (Leagues Cup 2023 and Apertura 2023).
More news about the Mexico team
Through his social networks, Cortizo sent an emotional message hours before what could be his debut with the Mexican National Team. The midfielder could have minutes in the friendly against Australia. The media pointed out that he is fulfilling a dream by wearing the Tri colors.
On his personal Twitter account, Jordi Cortizo posted a message in which he said he was proud to be taken into account for El Tri and in which he shared a video about his long journey to have this opportunity.
“What a great pride to represent your country doing what you like most! Let’s go Mexico!”
– Jordi Cortizo
Cortizo has had ups and downs in his career. His emergence into the first division put a lot of spotlight on him, but little by little he dropped in level with the Gallos Blancos. From July 2020 to July 2022 he played for Xolos de Tijuana, where he only showed glimpses of his talent.
In January 2022, Cortizo signed with Puebla and immediately became a key player for the La Franja team. His great performance with the camoteros made Rayados notice him and sign him in January 2023.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Jordi #Cortizos #message #call #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply