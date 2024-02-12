The Rayados de Monterrey They once again placed themselves at the top of the classification and command the Liga MX After six days, after defeating the Pachuca 3-2, in a match where a key figure was Jordi Cortizo.
The 27-year-old Mexican was again a starter and this time he collaborated with the second goal of the match, an authentic work of art that he signed Cortizo after a series of touches and which culminated in cutting two footballers from the Tuzos to send the ball to the back of the net.
After finishing the meeting, Jordi Cortizo He went on his social networks to celebrate the victory with his fans and despite the quality of the goal, he did not even mention it in his publication, where he limited everything to a spectacular night at the Steel giantwhere they got another three points.
“What a beautiful night we lived in Steel giant! “To continue improving, there is still a lot of tournament ahead,” wrote the footballer from Montereywho came off as a substitute in the 69th minute instead of 'Tecatito' Corona.
He Cortizo goal vs. Pachuca It was the second of the game and with assistance from Sergio Canaleswho commanded a lethal offensive display by Rayados on Saturday night.
The first goal of the game was scored by Jesus Gallardo at minute 11, followed by Jordi's goal at 16' and by German Berterame at minute 48. Even though the match seemed controlled, Oussama Idrissi scored for the Pachuca at 79' and Nelson Deossa made it 3-2 at minute 95.
