The footballer of the Monterrey Football Club, Jordi Cortizospoke to the media and thanked the interest of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a team that was speculated during the summer to be extremely interested in his services, however, he assured that he feels comfortable in the project he currently manages. Martin Demichelis.
Chiverío insisted during the summer on wanting to sign the winger from the Monterrey team, but the player ended up staying at the Sultana del Norte.
According to information from the journalist of FOX Sports Mexico, Sergio Trevino He was able to learn that the Gang was only willing to let go Cortizo If they paid him 10 million dollars or, on the other hand, the Sacred Flock agreed to send Jesus Orozco to Monterrey, who accepted the idea of paying the difference for the defender, who has a higher termination clause than the winger.
Despite the options that Rayados gave to Chivas, the reporter Paola de la Torre He was able to find out that the red and white team was only willing to offer $8.5 million by Cortizo.
Jordi Cortizo He spoke to the media about the interest that Guadalajara had.
“I know that Chivas is a very important team, a very big one as well, and I am very grateful. It is a team that we know what it represents here in Mexico, but in the end, today, Monterrey is my home, it is where I want to go as a champion, I want to do important things here (…) I know that I am in the right place here.”
– Jordi Cortizo.
On the subject of the Mexican national team, the player mentioned that he hopes he can be part of the process at the stage of the ‘Basque‘.
“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks with the first squad. I’d love to be there and be part of this (…) it’s a dream to get to the World Cup. We want the best for the team, we want the best for each one of us, so hopefully we can be there and do something important,” he said.
