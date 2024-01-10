Monterrey had a 2023 to forget. Despite their stellar signings and having one of the most powerful squads in the entire Liga MX, Rayados fell far short of their expectations and did not reach the final stages to fight for the titles. For Clausura 2024, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to return to the top places in Mexican soccer.
On the first day of the season, Monterrey will host Puebla at the Gigante de Acero. In the run-up to this duel, Jordi Cortizo, one of the players who had an acceptable performance in the last year, made a commitment to his fans after the recent poor results.
The offensive midfielder stated that Rayados has worked very hard during the preseason and that they arrive in very good shape at the start of Clausura 2024. He then stated that the team is indebted to its fans.
“We are indebted to our fans and we know that we are going to give our best to fight for the titles we deserve. And now to work day by day, game by game, to reach our goal”
– Jordi Cortizo
During the Apertura 2023 tournament, the national team played a total of 776 minutes, taking into account 12 regular phase and league matches, scored one goal and gave two assists.
For this season, Monterrey has the obligation to play in the grand final and fight for the title.
