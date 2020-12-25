An autumn morning in the middle of winter with a water temperature of 13.4 degrees. Hundreds of participants who access in a staggered manner from 10:00 am, with a safety distance of 1.5 meters and with a mask that sometimes plays tricks. “The mask, Ramon”, they say to Tresens, 89, the oldest swimmer but with the most youthful soul who participates in a new edition of the Nadal Cup he’s going to jump into the water with her. “I started 23 years ago and I was always the oldest. As a young man I only worked on the construction site, but then I have dedicated myself to swimming, walking and climbing mountains. Every day I bathe on the beach in Badalona”, he has enormous energy.

Together with him, Jordi Casas, 79 years old. Undoubtedly the authentic reference that has not failed each Christmas appointment, in which 254 swimmers of all ages have joined. “I started with my father in 1954. I was 13 years old and I have always participated, I have already had 67 editions“, he explains moments before launching himself to cross the 200 meters of the test next to the statue of Columbus in the Port of Barcelona.

“I remember the 1962 edition, the big snowfall. The water was eight degrees and there was snow on the beach. When we got together a large group we told the organizers to give the start now, if we were not going to freeze”, relates who even once was the object of the jokes of a friend who pushed him before the start was given. “Everyone waited for me to get back up on the starting platform,” he says, smiling.

Jordi Casas.

Gorka Leiza.



Both have been the protagonists together with Ricard Arruga’s nephew who wanted to participate in memory of his uncle who won this same test in 1920. Undoubtedly a very heartfelt moment such as the tribute to Martí Estela, goalkeeper of CN Barcelona, ​​the organizing club, who He died in a motorcycle accident the previous week.

In the male category the winner was Guillem Pujol and Laura Rodríguez in girls, the same as in previous editions. The former won for the seventh time in a row while the CN Barcelona swimmer won it for the third time in a test in which, again, the usual swimmers dressed in Santa Claus costumes appeared. A classic image of Christmas that CN Barcelona has been able to carry out despite COVID-19.