The historian has presented his latest book, ‘Contar España’, in the ‘Converses’ program of Cope Catalonia and Andorra



01/11/2025



Updated at 7:57 p.m.





Twelve novels to delve into our contemporary history make up ‘Telling Spain’ (Ladera Norte), an essay in which Jordi Canal vindicates the value of literature in historiographic research: ‘March 19 and May 2’ by Galdos (the war…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only