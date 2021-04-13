The Secretary of Organization of the PSRM, Jordi Arce, confirmed this Tuesday the presentation by the PSOE of a complaint for improper passive bribery and own passive bribery before the examining courts of Murcia against Fernando López Miras and the defectors of Ciudadanos

«The events that occurred a few weeks ago suppose the greatest act of corruption that is known in the history of the Region of Murcia, carried out in full light and without any shame“, He said. “Corrupt politics and the purchase of armchairs orchestrated by López Miras cannot go unpunished. We are convinced that they can constitute the crimes of passive and improper bribery, “he added.

«The PSOE has persecuted the corruption of the 26 years of Popular Party governments and, in the face of events as serious as these, We will continue fighting to restore dignity to the Region that López Miras took away from him with his indecent acts», He concluded.

For his part, the regional president used his profile on Twitter to demand that «Sánchez, the PSOE and Podemos stop generating instability and no longer use the Region of Murcia for your partisan and electoral purposes». López Miras concluded by stating that “we would all appreciate if they focused on managing the pandemic. His inability will leave us defenseless against the fourth wave.