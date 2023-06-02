Farewells take place at Can Barça. On Wednesday it was Sergio Busquets, today it was Jordi Alba’s turn. The 34-year-old left-back has definitively said goodbye to the club of his life in an act at the ‘Auditori 1899’ at the Camp Nou surrounded by his teammates, management and family. Just like his friend Busi this week.

The man from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat is leaving Barça after ten seasons as the king of the left wing. With the 18 on his back, he arrived in Barcelona from Valencia at the express request of Tito Vilanova, who had just replaced Guardiola on the Blaugrana bench and who would win the 100-point league. “I want to remember a very special person who signed me in 2012. And it was Tito Vilanova”, recalled an emotional Jordi Alba after playing his last game as a culé against Mallorca. Alba was trained in the Barca youth academy, arrived at La Masia at the age of nine and after seven seasons he went to Cornellà. Later he would end up in the lower categories of Valencia, he played on loan at Nàstic and when he returned to the team he earned the trust of Unai Emery to become a fixture.

“I remember with great affection my beginnings in the quarry where I learned a lot. I will always proudly remember being chosen to lay the first stone of the sports city. Who was going to tell me that years later I would be here”, Alba recalled yesterday.

But his real explosion, the place where Jordi Alba was introduced to the world of football, was at Euro 2012, where Spain would revalidate the title of champion. It was one of Vicente del Bosque’s novelties in that European call-up, but more surprising was his ease in adapting to a team that had not changed its structure two years after being crowned world champions in South Africa. His speed allowed La Roja to breathe on the left wing and vary the game. He was the only one of the starters in the final against Italy (4-0) who was not in the 2010 World Cup. But it didn’t matter to Jordi that after an 80-meter run he stood in front of Buffon to make it 2-0 in that historic ending. “We have been very lucky to find Jordi. We have faith in him, he has not disappointed us and he has had an excellent championship”, declared Vicente del Bosque as soon as he won the Euro.

At the age of 23 and a Euro Cup under his arm, Jordi Alba arrived at the Barça locker room. In it he would find teammates such as Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Piqué, Fàbregas, Valdés or Pedro. However, it would be with Leo Messi that he would best connect both on and off the field. The Messi-Alba connection was key and constant throughout the seasons. The best monument of this union was Messi’s goal in 2017 against Madrid at the last minute from a pass from Jordi Alba. “I always looked for him because all the ones he gave them he put them in,” Alba said today about the Argentine. This, through a video, wished him the best during the farewell ceremony.

With the departure of the Argentine star, the winger lost his best partner. But, surprisingly, the first season after Messi was the best in terms of assists (10) for the man from L’Hospitalet. Therefore, this last year an indisputable Jordi was expected until a surprising Balde (18 years old) appeared who took ownership from him from the start of the season. Alba naturally and professionally accepted his loss of prominence and transferred his influence from the pitch to the locker room. The second captain along with Busquets has led an increasingly rejuvenated squad. Alba and Busi, after Piqué’s departure in November, became the most veteran of the Catalan team. “As a player for me it has been a luxury to have him as a partner. The best left back of Barça and one of the best in history. And as a person he is a 10″, Busquets said this afternoon.

