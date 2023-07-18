Jordi Alba during a La Liga match with Barcelona, ​​last May. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

There is no truce in the great summer of the signings in Miami. Inter will sign their third bomb contract this Tuesday with left-back Jordi Alba, who will join his former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. The confirmation was offered after a team training session and in a conversation with reporters by the owner of the club, the Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas, who also certified that Messi’s debut will be on Friday, against the Mexican team from Cruz Azul, in the club competition. North American Leagues Cup. Mas also said that the Argentine star will not play the entire match.

Alba, 34, left Barcelona on his own initiative a month ago, and since then he has been a free player. It was speculated, as it was speculated with Messi, that his destiny was in Saudi Arabia, but he has finally decided, after a decade in the Catalan team, to move to Miami, where he will play from now on with two old friends. The three met in Barcelona last April, in a meeting that aroused suspicions that their fate could, as has been shown, be linked.

Both Messi and Busquets will enter, according to the rules of the American league (MLS), in the category “designated players”, to whom the salary ceiling that the competition imposes on the rest of the athletes does not apply. There can only be three per team, and the third is, in the case of Inter, Joseph Pérez. Alba thus enters the organization in a lower salary category, which sets a maximum of two million dollars per season.

Messi’s contract, historic for the MLS, is for two and a half years and includes a salary per season of between 50 and 60 million dollars; less than what he expected, at 36, if he had accepted a new life in Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes a stake in the team when he retires and a percentage that has not been disclosed of the global broadcasting rights, owned by Apple TV, and the sale of Adidas sports equipment.

The terms of the agreement with Busquets have not been made public.

The announcement of Alba, who won six leagues and one Champions League with Barça, was made to wait, according to Inter sources, for reasons of family logistics for the Spanish winger, who is expecting his third child. The confirmation finally came after Messi and Busquets’ second training session with the team, the first in which the media were given access on a sweltering morning in Fort Lauderdale, home to Inter’s stadium, to watch the stars practice with their new companions.

Mas, accompanied by the sports director and co-owner, David Beckham, also anticipated the imminent arrival of the Paraguayan Diego Gómez (from Libertad Asunción) and the Argentines Facundo Farías (Colón) and Brian Aguirre (Newell’s). These three additions meet the wishes of the new coach, Gerardo daddy Martínez, another important signing in the most revolutionary season in the club’s history, founded in 2018. They are young players, who, as Mas explained in a recent interview with EL PAÍS, will serve to strengthen the team by supporting the trio of former players from Barcelona, ​​all of them in the twilight of their careers.

In the city these days the incorporation of a fourth great star is also being caressed, another former Barça player: the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Regarding this possibility, Mas recalled that Suárez is under contract with the Brazilian team Gremio de Portoalegre, and that his signing would only be possible if he manages to terminate his relationship with his current employer of his own free will.

Inter is the bottom team in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS), and is in the middle of a season with disappointing results, in which, however, they could still access the playoffs.

MLS is now on a summer break, with the competition set to resume at the end of August. It will be interesting to see then how Inter, a team that comes out extraordinarily strengthened, is positioned in the ecosystem. When asked if he believes that so much movement of players will create a competitive imbalance in the league, Nelson Rodríguez, its executive director, explained on Sunday to EL PAÍS that “each of the 29 teams is looking for the way in which it defines itself” . And he gave the example of the Philadelphia Union, which defends a model based on something similar to the quarry. Last year they were about to conquer the league, which they lost in the last minute of the final against the Los Angeles team.

