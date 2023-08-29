Jordi Alba leaves the Spanish team. Just a few months after lifting the Nations League trophy in Rotterdam as captain, the Inter Miami left-back retires from La Roja in style. He leaves one of the best left wingers in the history of Spain, with 93 caps, ten goals and two titles: the 2012 Euro Cup won in kyiv and the recent Nations League.

Although he was not part of the golden generation that won the 2008 Euro Cup in Vienna and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he lived with the most successful group of soccer players in the history of Spain in the last stages of the glorious era. In total, he played three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and three Euro Cups (2012, 2016 and 2021), although only in the 2012 triumph and the semifinals of the 2021 multi-venue European Championship did he surpass the round of 16.

He had already decided to take a step back and leave the national team once his time at Barça ended at the end of last season, although the surprise call-up of Luis de la Fuente for the final four of the League of Nations, in an appeal of seniority, gave him the option of saying goodbye in style, with a trophy.

Far in time is that October 2011 duel against Scotland at the José Rico Pérez in Alicante. Qualifying for the Eurocup in Poland and Ukraine that would end in a Spanish victory, marked the debut of the then Valencia footballer along with Casillas, Ramos, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets, Xavi and Villa. International with the different lower categories of Spain (under-19, under-20 and under-21), he was also part of the under-23 team that played in the London Olympics in 2012 with little luck.

Once the decision was made to abandon demanding European football to play in the US MLS with Messi and Busquets’ Inter Miami, Jordi Alba also leaves free rein in the selection for young talents such as the Barça player Alejandro Balde or the Real Madrid player Fran García, who with Permission from veterans Gayà and Pedraza ensure that the Spanish left-back job remains in good hands for years to come.