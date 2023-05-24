Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona: where is the player going?

The defender Jordi Alba will no longer play in Barcelona next season, as announced by the Catalan club on Wednesday, which has reached an agreement with the player to terminate the remaining year of his contract.

“FC Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to sever the contract that the player had with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season,” reported the club.

Through a statement, Barcelona wanted to publicly express its gratitude to Jordi Alba “for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and always positive and close treatment” and wished him “luck and success” in the future. “Barça will always be your home”, concludes the note.

the side of L’Hospitalet de LlobregatThe 34-year-old will say goodbye to the culé fans after eleven seasons in the first team, in the LaLiga Santander match that Barcelona will play this Sunday against Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Like the Barça captain, Sergio Busquets, who recently turned down a one-season renewal offer from the club. It is not known what his future will be.

