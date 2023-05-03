The Spaniard’s goal five minutes from the end was enough to give the Blaugrana three very heavy points, increasingly with their hands on the title

A goal by Jordi Alba in the twilight of the match brings Barça the eleventh 1-0 of this championship. The victory over Osasuna, in 10 from the 27th minute of the first half, brings Xavi’s team to +14 on Real Madrid, on the field later in San Sebastian. The 27th Liga is one step away and is built on defensive overwhelming power: just 2 goals (a penalty and an own goal) collected at Camp Nou in 17 games, 11 in 33 days of Liga, with an incredible 25 clean sheets. Ter Stegen almost always undefeated, Barcelona have 19 points more than a year ago, when on matchday 33 they were -15 behind Real Madrid.

The same 11 — Xavi repeated the same formation that beat Betis 4-0 on Saturday. So Dembélé is still on the bench, and next to him also the 15-year-old Lamine Yamal, who made his debut three days ago. In Osasuna, the turnover is more than predictable: on Saturday in Seville, the Navarres play the Copa del Rey final against Madrid and Arrasate has called up 5 players from the spring, fielding 3 starters, Diego Moreno, Jorge Herrando and Iker Benito. See also Will football change? Two-year World Cup, Super League, Fair Play, new offside: the crucial challenges

Debut and expulsion — Poor Herrando, 22-year-old making his Liga debut, was sent off after 27 minutes for knocking Pedri out on goal. A moment before Pedri himself had gobbled up a great assist from Balde from the left, Barcelona’s first real chance. Then a nice free-kick from Raphinha and a header from Araujo. In the 36th minute Xavi changed Gavi for Ansu Fati: physical problem with the boy from 2004 who however didn’t want to go out. Osasuna in 10 went into the break at 0-0.

Double mistake — In the 53rd minute Dembélé and Eric García replaced Raphinha and Christensen. And in the 56th minute Pedri put De Jong ahead of Aitor Fernandez: great reflections from the goalkeeper on the Dutchman’s close shot. Error in attack repeated shortly after by Dembélé: left foot out of measure from an excellent position.

Goal disallowed — The match was heated up: saves by Ter Stegen on Iker Muñoz another of the Canteranis called up today, and then by Aitor on Lewandowski, then again anticipated by the opposing goalkeeper with a rebound for Ferran Torres, who had just entered, who ended up wide by a hand. And in the 79th minute, a goal from Lewandowski was disallowed due to a previous offside by Ferran Torres which leaves some doubts. See also Toronto FC wants to join Insigne and Mertens in Major League Soccer

The party — Barça’s goal came in the 85th minute, signed by Jordi Alba, who came on for Balde shortly before. Dembélé, Lewandowski, De Jong with the assist with a header for Alba who hit the outside of his left foot at the near post. Four touches in the area. With the captain’s armband Busquets received, the left-back scored a vital goal that got the Camp Nou party going. La Liga is very close.

