Bomb in the transfer market! Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba could be very close to signing for him inter miami. According to sources close to the club, negotiations are at an advanced stage to finalize the transfers of these two experienced defenders. Let’s analyze the situation of each player separately.
In the case of Jordi Alba, the left back is in very advanced talks with Inter Miami. After terminating his contract with Barcelona a few weeks ago, Alba has forgiven a considerable sum of money and has shown his willingness to join his friends Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets in MLS. The reunion of these ex-teammates would be special and would give Inter Miami a ‘Laliga’ touch, as all of them have excelled mainly in the Spanish competition throughout their careers.
For his part, Sergio Ramos is also in the orbit of Inter Miami. Although the Spanish defender wanted to renew with Paris Saint-Germain, an agreement was not reached due to the restructuring that the Parisian club plans to carry out. Faced with this situation, Ramos has contemplated options in Arabia and in La Liga, but it seems that his destiny points to the MLS. Joining Inter Miami would be a new challenge for the experienced defender, who is looking to continue making his mark on soccer.
In short, the possible signing of Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba by Inter Miami has generated great expectations in the world of football. These two players would bring experience, quality and leadership to the team, and would be up for the challenge of changing the club’s negative dynamic in MLS. It will be necessary to be attentive to the next news and confirmations to know if this exciting possibility materializes.
#Jordi #Alba #Sergio #Ramos #playing #Messi #Busquets #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply