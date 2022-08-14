Statistics published on the website of the Ministry of Finance today, Sunday, showed that Jordan’s internal debt at the end of last May amounted to 13.8 billion dinars, and external debt about 15.2 billion dinars.

This brings the Jordanian public debt ratio to 88.6 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.

And the Ministry of Finance announced early last year that it had changed its methodology in calculating its public debt in agreement with the International Monetary Fund, so that its debts would be excluded from the Social Security Investment Fund, which amounted to about seven billion dinars.

The government has adopted the concept of general government debt, which considers the debt from the Guarantee Funds Investment Fund, municipalities and independent bodies as debt from government institutions.