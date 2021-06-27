Today, Sunday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for strengthening the tripartite joint cooperation between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt to achieve common interests.

During his meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih in the Grand Hall of Honor at Baghdad International Airport, King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s support for Iraq in maintaining its security and stability. According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency.

He stressed the importance of the agreements concluded between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, and the need to strengthen the tripartite joint cooperation between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt to achieve common interests.

For his part, Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the depth of the bilateral relations that bring together the two neighboring countries and the two brotherly peoples, which are close geographical and social ties.

He called for the necessity of joint work to develop these relations in various fields of interest to the two countries and to guarantee the interests of the two peoples.

Saleh said, “Iraq looks forward to joint cooperation and coordination in order to ease tensions in the region.”

During the bilateral talks, the two sides stressed the importance of tripartite coordination in order to resolve crises and ease tensions in the region, especially the existing crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya, and to move towards prospects for a political solution through convergence, dialogue and joint tripartite cooperation between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

They also discussed achieving economic and commercial integration between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt by supporting investment, joint industrial cities, and cooperation in the field of energy, electrical connection, oil transportation and infrastructure projects, for the benefit of all.

for the peoples of the three countries, and it sets out towards broader horizons serving the entire region by enhancing opportunities for development and economic prosperity.

The two sides dealt with joint coordination to confront the challenges of terrorism and extremism, the health and economic repercussions of the Corona epidemic, the climate change crisis and the protection of the environment, which is a common threat threatening everyone.

The Jordanian monarch had arrived in Baghdad to participate in the tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, and was given a grand official reception at Baghdad International Airport.

The summit is expected to start today to discuss files related to electrical interconnection, land transport, oil, trade, industry and agriculture.