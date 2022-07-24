July 24, 2022 21:07
Jordan’s King Abdullah II stressed the need for joint Jordanian-Palestinian action at various levels to build on diplomatic activity in the region, after US President Joe Biden’s visit and the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.
This came during King Abdullah’s reception of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting Jordan, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).
King Abdullah stressed the importance of continuing Jordanian-Palestinian coordination, especially before the United Nations General Assembly meetings next September, pointing to Jordan’s keenness to reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause before the international community.
He stressed keenness to “maintain coordination with the Arab brothers to support the Palestinian cause, stressing the need to include the Palestinian brothers in regional projects, empower them, support their steadfastness on the ground, and not marginalize them.”
For his part, the Palestinian President valued His Majesty the King’s continuous efforts to find a political horizon for the Palestinian cause, and Jordan’s keenness on the necessity of involving the Palestinian National Authority in regional projects.
Source: agencies
