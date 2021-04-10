Jumaa Abdullah Al-Abadi, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State, affirmed that the state’s participation in the Kingdom’s centenary celebrations reflects the depth of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries, the two leaderships and the two brotherly peoples. His Excellency stated in an interview with the Emirates News Agency “WAM” that the UAE-Jordanian relations have formed through decades a strong guarantee of Arab national security, security and stability in the region and the world, due to the congruence of views between the two countries regarding all issues of common interest on the Arab, regional and international levels. On the occasion of the Kingdom’s centenary and the celebration of the golden jubilee of the federation of the United Arab Emirates, he said: “The beginning of the best of this good land my congratulations and congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and to the loyal Jordanian people on the occasion of the launch of the Kingdom’s centenary celebrations. Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to their Highnesses the Rulers of the UAE And its brotherly people on the occasion of the state’s celebrations of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the federation. He added, “Our hearts are filled with happiness at the distinguished level reached by the fraternal relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of the Emirates and the deep bonds, mutual understanding and cooperation that bind them at all levels. And the love between the two countries and the march of the founders and early builders who wrote with their wisdom, insightful vision, and sacrifices. And their determination is an eternal and prominent mark in the history of their nation and the elevation of their homelands. ” He continued, “We recall the eternal march of His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest their souls – and the deep fraternal bonds that both strengthened the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two brotherly countries. His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and his brother His Majesty followed in their footsteps. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect them” until the Jordanian-Emirati relations became a model for what should be the relations between brothers. ” His Excellency affirmed that the relations between the two brotherly countries went beyond the traditional frameworks thanks to continuous coordination and cooperation at the highest levels and diligent work to maintain security and stability at the internal and regional levels and to strengthen and strengthen brotherly ties and ties, as well as the great agreement and harmony in their positions towards Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues of common interest in all regional and international forums. And continuous consultations on Arab and regional issues within a framework of cooperation and understanding in a way that serves the security, stability and development of the two brotherly countries and the region.

On the growth in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries … His Excellency said: “The Kingdom and the UAE are linked by deep commercial relations, which are translated by figures on the ground, as the volume of Emirati investments in the Kingdom reached about $ 17 billion, and the value of trade exchange reached $ 818 million during the period from January to a month. November of last year, stressing the continuous growth in the level of investment and trade exchange between the two countries, and about the UAE’s participation in the centenary celebrations of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan … He stressed that the Kingdom’s centenary celebrations reflect a process of construction and achievement and a renaissance in all political, economic, social and cultural fields over the course of A century of time, through unremitting efforts by the wise Hashemite leadership and the Jordanian people, during which miracles were achieved in building the state, consolidating its foundations and facing all challenges and difficult regional conditions despite the scarcity of resources. Wonderful pictures of dedication, generosity, determination and determination to build a safe, stable, civilized and developed nation on all levels In all areas of life, which strengthened and solidified the foundations of independence and achieved a distinguished Jordanian renaissance project despite the difficulties and great challenges, and despite the difficult and critical circumstances that our nation is going through, Jordan was able to meet the challenges and transform them into opportunities that employ all energies and capabilities, especially humanity, in the service of our country and our nation. His Excellency affirmed that the UAE-Jordanian relations witnessed a qualitative leap represented in the keenness of the leadership in both brotherly countries to institutionalize these relations through the establishment of a joint supreme committee headed by the foreign ministers of the two countries, a political consultation committee, technical committees, and the Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Fraternity Committee, as these committees worked to implement the vision. The strategy for the leaderships of the two countries to reach broader and broader horizons in bilateral relations and to face the challenges in the region for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and supports the joint Arab action. He added that the two countries are linked through these committees with a large number of agreements, memoranda of understanding and executive programs that organize work in all areas of bilateral cooperation, and the UAE has become a major and strategic partner for Jordan in various fields thanks to the political will and wise directives of the leaders of the two countries that always call for more effort. From the public and private sectors to achieve partnerships and outputs that meet aspirations and serve the interests of both countries. He pointed out that we are satisfied with the volume of investments between Jordan and the UAE in various economic and investment sectors with high added value, which provides solid ground and creates opportunities for further successes. On the most prominent joint projects between the two countries … he said: “There are many of them, perhaps the most prominent of which are in the fields of renewable energy and clean energy. Jordan is a founding member of the International Renewable Energy Agency” IRENA “, which is based in the UAE, and there are Emirati investments in Jordan in renewable energy and energy. Wind, as the “Tafila Wind Power Station” is the first operating station to generate electricity from wind energy on a commercial scale in the Middle East. The station with a capacity of 117 megawatts contributed to increasing the total electricity generation capacity in Jordan. This project, which is estimated at 287 million dollars, has been put into operation. In September 2015, this station is considered one of the many global projects funded by Masdar, adding: “The sisterly Emirates gratefully continues its support for the Kingdom within various frameworks, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is implementing many development projects of priority and strategic dimension that have positive effects on the economy. There is also technical assistance within an ongoing strategic partnership in various fields, including the development of the institutional performance system in addition to initiatives, the most important of which are: He has commissioned the first model service center, designed and activated the Government Accelerators Center, Training and Capacity Building, and launched an award for the best government service via mobile phone for university students, in addition to the One Million Jordanian Programmers Program and the International Festival of Jordanian Dates with the support of the Khalifa Dates Foundation. On the cooperation between the two countries in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, His Excellency said: “The cooperation between the two countries formed an exceptional and rich model for cooperation and solidarity in various fields, and this was evident in the health and medical cooperation during the pandemic, where a Jordanian medical team was sent to support the medical efforts in the country.” The UAE also sent 3 aid planes carrying 39.1 tons of medical materials and supplies, from which about 39,100 workers in the Jordanian medical field benefited, in addition to the establishment of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in the city of Aqaba designated to receive those infected with the Covid-19 virus in addition to coordination and exchange of experiences between the two sides heading to Thanks to the officials in the health sector in the two countries and to the first line of defense that has made and is making great efforts in facing the pandemic, His Excellency affirmed that the distinguished relations between the Jordanian and Emirati peoples reflect the level of relations between the leaderships and governments of the two countries as well as the level of social and cultural interdependence between their peoples and these relations have been strengthened through channels The most prominent of which is the role of the Jordanian community, whose number reaches more than 200 thousand Jordanian citizens working in various sectors of the state and enjoying all Care and appreciation, expressing heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the leadership, government and people of the UAE for its generous care and warm embrace of the Jordanian community and the care and facilities it provides to them, and they certainly spare no effort in serving their second country and exchange loyalty. Regarding the Emirati-Jordanian efforts to enhance joint Arab cooperation and support and support the causes of the Arab nation, he said: “The Kingdom and the UAE start from solid principles regarding joint Arab cooperation and support for the causes of our Arab nation in order to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples in construction, development and stability.”

He added, “The leaderships of the two countries have a common and convergent vision of all Arab files and are keen to continuously enhance the values ​​of cooperation and consultation on various issues and support efforts and initiatives that achieve peace and stability in the Middle East region, as well as work to settle disputes with diplomatic tools, negotiation and constructive dialogue.” Continuous communication, coordination and consultation on regional and international issues in light of the increasing number of challenges facing the Arab region, which require joint Arab collective action, an increase in cooperation and coordination, resolving the region’s crises with rationality and wisdom, giving priority to diplomatic efforts, protecting Arab interests and confronting foreign interference in Arab affairs. The visions between the two brotherly countries to enhance stability in the region and consolidate international peace and security, as the two countries coordinate and support all international initiatives that would establish peace, security and stability around the world.

And he congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the federation, stressing that the country has managed over the past fifty years to achieve successive success stories through which it has assumed the high position it deserves in its Arab and international surroundings with all merit and merit, due to the achievements and leadership it has achieved in various fields and fields that have made the country The UAE is an example to be emulated in the insightful visions, anticipating the future, keeping pace with the spirit of the times, and becoming a model for development, leadership, tolerance and achieving decent living for its citizens and residents of its good land. Regarding his aspirations for the future of fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries … He said that we always proceed from the maxim of words when His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan says, “It will be severe and vanish.” The armed forces “do not cripple them”, which always raises hope for the future and more effort and continuous work to consolidate and consolidate relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples towards building a better future that achieves security, prosperity and comprehensive development for our two countries and peoples, and achieving more growth and development for strategic cooperation in a way that is beneficial and good for everyone. The two brotherly countries fulfills the directives and aspirations of their wise leaderships.