Jordan’s air force drops medical supplies in Gaza Strip

Jordan’s air force dropped medical aid packages at a field hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night. Jordan’s King Abdullah reported this on X, the former Twitter. “It is our duty to help our brothers and sisters who were injured during the war in Gaza,” writes the king. “We will always be there for our Palestinian brothers.”

King Abdullah strongly opposes Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and said last month at a peace summit in Egypt that “Israeli leaders must understand that there is no military solution to their security concerns.” Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Israel last week in protest.

Israel intensified air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, but it is unclear how extensive the damage is due to the failure of all telecommunications services.