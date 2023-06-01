And a group of pictures that were circulated showed cars carrying a number of camels that were presented and distributed to people in joy at the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein.

And the Jordanians expressed their joy on the occasion of the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, by holding wide celebrations throughout the country and organizing various activities at their own expenses.

The Jordanian Crown Prince’s wedding was not limited to the Husseinieh and Zahran palaces, but the celebrations spread throughout the kingdom. Where the houses of poetry erected and the songs of joy emanating from every direction.

The streets of the capital were also decorated with pictures of Prince Hussein, the Jordanian crown prince, and his bride, Princess Rajwa Khaled Al-Saif.