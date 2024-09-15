Today, His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan assigned Dr. Jaafar Hassan to form a new government, succeeding the government of Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, whose resignation His Majesty accepted, according to the Jordanian News Agency “Petra”.

The Jordanian Royal Court said that King Abdullah has assigned the government of Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh to continue to handle business until the formation of the new government and the commencement of its work..