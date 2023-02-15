Jordanian Foreign Minister al-Safadi arrives in Damascus for the first time since the start of the civil war in Syria

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Abdullah al-Safadi made his first visit to Damascus since the start of the Syrian civil war. This is reported Reuters citing a source in the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the head of the Foreign Ministry of Jordan will discuss with his counterparts humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria, who suffered as a result of the earthquake, as well as the reception of Syrian refugees and the provision of first aid to them in Jordan. Then the diplomat will travel to Turkey to also express solidarity with the victims of the disaster.

Earlier, the World Health Organization said that powerful earthquakes that hit central Turkey and northwestern Syria in early February were “the strongest natural disaster in the European region in a century.”

The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, Iraq and several other countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 35,000. Earthquakes have become the strongest in the country since 1939.