Jamal Ibrahim (Amman)

Great facilities provided by the Jordanian government to Syrian workers with the aim of integrating them into the market, despite the pressures resulting from global crises, as it facilitated the obtaining of work permits for Syrian refugees living in and outside the camps, and equalized them with Jordanians in labor rights, in addition to allowing them to move from one job to another without Statements and consents.

The file of Syrian employment is one of the most important social issues. Since the entry of Syrians to Jordan as refugees in 2012, they began to engage in the labor market, which was not strange to some of them, as there were a number of Syrians who went to Jordan to work before 2011, but With the increase in the waves of refugees, the Syrians constituted a significant increase in the Jordanian market.

Syrian refugees work in various sectors, where they are active in the commercial, construction and investment fields, and their professions vary between investment and work in the construction, agriculture and clothing sectors without a sense of alienation amid a popular hospitality that is similar in its environment with the Syrian environment in terms of customs and traditions.

Hamdallah Mutawa, a Syrian worker in the construction sector, says: “I earn 30 Jordanian dinars per day (40 dollars), which is enough for me to meet my needs and provide part of the amount.”

The media spokesman in the Ministry of Labor, Muhammad Al-Zayoud, told Al-Ittihad that “the Jordanian government has issued special decisions regarding Syrian workers that facilitate their work and presence on the territory of the Kingdom, for example, this labor is excluded from deportation in case it violates the labor law.”

Al-Zayoud stressed that if there are any complaints or rights for Syrian workers, the ministry applies the Jordanian labor law, which does not differentiate between expatriate and local workers.

In turn, the head of the Syrian Crisis Response Unit in the Jordanian Ministry of Labor, Hamdan Yaqoub, told Al-Ittihad that “the Ministry of Labor is preparing the necessary instructions to facilitate the participation of Syrians in the labor market within the professions allowed for non-Jordanian workers in an orderly manner that ensures that they obtain the necessary work permits.

Yaqoub warned that the period of exemption for Syrians from paying work permit fees and exemption from medical examination certificate fees for work permits has been extended, noting that the total number of work permits issued to Syrians since 2016 until the end of last year reached 277,930 permits.

He pointed out that Syrians were granted a set of exceptions that are not granted to other nationalities, including allowing the transfer from the agricultural sector to other sectors, and allowing the transfer from one employer to another without releasing one party.