Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Experts and political analysts in Jordan said that Arab and American support for the King of Jordan after “attempts to target the country’s security” stems from its importance and its political and strategic position in the region, pointing out that any threat to Jordan’s stability is a threat to all countries in the region.

The experts added to the “Union” that Jordan is a country of balances and its relations with everyone in the East and West are based on strategic partnerships, which explains all the recent statements of support.

Yesterday, Arab countries, the United States and several organizations expressed their solidarity and support for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stressing its support for King Abdullah II, after Amman announced the implementation of security moves to counter “moves used to target security” in Jordan.

For his part, Jordanian political analyst Dr. Muhammad al-Masalah, president of the Jordanian Association for Political Science, said that the countries that have shown their support and support for Jordan, whether the United States or the Arab countries have good relations, and some of them have a strategic relationship with Jordan, such as the United States, and therefore they are keen not to destabilize The stability that characterizes the Jordanian situation and the importance of that to stability and security in the region and concerns the countries of the region and large countries.

Reconciliation added in a phone call to Al-Ittihad that such an Arab and international position takes place and is expressed frankly and transparently as an expression of the good and nature of relations between Jordan and the Arab countries, pointing out that what happened in terms of events is not dangerous or disturbing and calls for nothing more than the issuance of statements about the governments of the countries. The others reflect the positions and political support of His Majesty the King and the Jordanian national security.

In the same context, Dr. Amer Al-Sabayleh, the Jordanian strategic expert, points out that Jordan is a country of balances and its relations with everyone in the East and West are based on strategic partnerships, which explains all the statements of support for Jordan.

Speaking to Al-Ittihad, Al-Sabayleh pointed out that the Jordanian role in stabilizing the region and combating terrorism, as well as the supportive position of the Palestinian cause, indicates that it will overcome all the difficulties it is going through, as it went through before during the Arab Spring.

The Jordan News Agency had earlier quoted a security source as saying that the security forces had arrested Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah, and others, for “security reasons,” describing the arrest as following “vigorous security follow-up”, explaining that the investigation into The topic is “ongoing”.

In addition, Meddallah Tarawneh, a member of the Jordanian Senate, considers statements of regional and international support and solidarity with Jordan and the threat to its security and stability because it enjoys a geopolitical position and is surrounded by a flaming region, indicating that the king’s wisdom made him overcome difficulties in the Arab Spring, fight terrorism and expel ISIS.

Al-Tarawneh confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the Jordanian-American relations long ago during the reign of King Hussein, the father of King Abdullah II, explaining that the recent events are an occasional event, such as a health symptom that will soon disappear and will end with the investigation, stressing that once the armed forces took over the task there has become Everyone is high and happy because the Jordanian army has a high position and distinguished relations.