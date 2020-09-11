Not one of the folks have been injured within the explosion within the neighborhood of the Jordanian metropolis of Ez-Zarqi. It’s reported by the state company Petra, citing a supply within the kingdom’s military.

Jordan’s Data Minister, Amjad Adalia, stated the explosion occurred Friday morning at an ammunition depot in a non-residential space.

He stated that nobody was killed or injured.

In line with preliminary information, the reason for the emergency was a brief circuit.

It’s famous that the ammunition was within the technique of disposal.

Earlier, Sky Information Arabia reported that the explosion killed two folks and injured three.

In line with sources from the channel, the detonation of ammunition may have occurred as a result of warmth within the kingdom the opposite day.