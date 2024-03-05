Oman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Jordan and the United States announced that Jordanian and American planes dropped a new batch of humanitarian aid on Gaza, which included more than 36,800 meals. The Israeli attack on Gaza caused the displacement of most of the Strip's 2.3 million residents and a severe shortage of food, water and medicine. The situation in northern Gaza is the worst, as neither aid agencies nor media cameras can reach it. The area was the target of yesterday's downing operation. Medical sources say: 15 children died due to malnutrition and dehydration in only one hospital in the Gaza Strip. Aid supplies to the rest of the Gaza Strip have diminished sharply over the past month, after having already been reduced sharply since the beginning of the war. Entire areas of the Strip have become completely deprived of food. The United States carried out its first airdrop last Saturday over the coast of southwest Gaza.