Medical supplies and medicines have been parachuted into a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, according to a report. © Abed Khaled/AP/dpa

Israel had imposed an embargo against uncontrolled aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. Now Jordan is said to have delivered medical supplies – according to the Jordanian king, by parachute.

Amman/Gaza – According to a media report, the Jordanian air force has dropped medical supplies over the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the newspaper “The Times of Israel”, citing a corresponding statement from the Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Israel had imposed an embargo against uncontrolled aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. It is unclear whether the relief supplies reached the hospital or whether the operation was carried out with Israel’s knowledge or consent, the newspaper continued.

Around midnight, medical supplies and medicines were dropped by parachute over a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, the Jordanian monarch was quoted as saying. “It is our duty to help our brothers and sisters who were injured in the war against Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brothers,” he wrote.

Israel demands that all aid supplies, which so far only reach the south of the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Rafah border crossing, be checked. The aim is to prevent weapons from being smuggled to the Islamist Hamas, which rules in Gaza and which carried out an unprecedented major attack on Israel on October 7th. Aid organizations complain that the aid supplies that have so far reached the Gaza Strip by truck are far from enough. dpa