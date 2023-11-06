Jordanian authorities will consider attempts to evict Palestinians a declaration of war

Attempts to forcibly resettle Palestinians are considered a declaration of war. This was stated by Jordanian Prime Minister Bishar al-Khasawneh, who was quoted by RIA News.

Amman will consider attempts to evict people both from the Gaza Strip and from the West Bank of the Jordan River an act of military aggression, the head of the country’s government clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces have attacked 450 targets of the Islamist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Israel announced its readiness to start fighting in Gaza within 48 hours. The country’s authorities plan to destroy Hamas fighters and destroy military infrastructure, in particular, a network of underground tunnels.