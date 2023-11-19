Foreign Minister Safadi: Jordan will not send troops to Gaza after the end of the war

Arab countries do not intend to “restore order to Israel” after the war in the Gaza Strip ends. This was stated by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, transmits The New York Times (NYT).

He stressed that states will not send their military to the enclave to ensure its security. “We should come and clean up after Israel? This will not happen,” said the head of the Jordanian department. According to him, Arab countries are not going to become enemies of the Palestinians.

Earlier it became known that Israeli soldiers had launched large-scale assaults on Palestinian cities in the West Bank. The military attacked the cities of Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Hebron in the south, as well as Qalqilya, Tubas and Jenin in the north of the region.