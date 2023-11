Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh | Photo: Jordan Department of Communication/Wikimedia Commons

Jordan’s Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, declared this Monday (6) that any attempt by Israel to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will be considered by Jordan as “a declaration of war”.

During a meeting with deputies and the speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Al-Khasawneh emphasized that the displacement of Palestinians represents a “red line” for the Kingdom of Jordan.

The Jordanian leader stated that “any attempt or creation of conditions to displace Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank is a red line and Jordan will consider it a declaration of war.” He highlighted that all options are on the table to address “Israeli aggression against Gaza,” including possible “regional repercussions.” Israel is currently carrying out its counteroffensive in Gaza after suffering attacks carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on October 7th.

Al-Khasawneh appealed to the international community, asking Europe and the United States to stop giving Israel “a permit to kill Palestinian civilians.” He reiterated that the massive bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip constitutes a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and law.”

The Jordanian Prime Minister’s statements come on the same day that the Israeli Army announced the opening of a new safe corridor to allow civilians from Gaza, who still remain in the north of the Palestinian enclave, to move south, in scope of ground operations that are underway in the territory that is used by Hamas terrorists.

The Israeli Army consolidated its control over large areas of the northern Gaza Strip, reaching the Mediterranean coast from the center of the enclave, fragmenting it in two and reinforcing the siege of Gaza City.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, had already warned in October that the forced displacement of Palestinians would be considered a “declaration of war” by the country. (With EFE Agency)