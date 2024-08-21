Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced yesterday that his country will take all necessary measures to stop the attacks carried out by Israel on Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that this came in a phone call he received from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss the latest developments in the efforts being made by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to reach a swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Safadi stressed the “necessity of halting all occupation measures in the West Bank and violations of the historical and legal status quo in Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem,” warning of the danger these measures pose to all chances of achieving peace.

He stressed that “Jordan will take all necessary measures to stop attacks on holy sites and that it is preparing the necessary legal files to take action in international courts against attacks on holy sites that constitute a clear violation of international law and a dangerous escalation, and it will confront it by all possible means.”

Safadi also stressed support for the efforts made to reach a prisoner exchange deal, stressing that stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the priority and the first step that must be achieved towards reducing the escalation that threatens security and peace in the region.