King Abdullah II said during his meeting with politicians and media figures at Al Husseiniya Palace that Jordan sought to reach a truce in the region, calling on the active parties in the world to take immediate action to stop the war in Gaza.

He also called for halting unilateral measures in the West Bank, as well as Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, to avoid the region sliding into a regional war.

He stressed Jordan’s position rejecting attempts to displace Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian monarch added: “We will not allow any escalation in the region to be at the expense of Jordanians or Jordan’s security and safety from any party.”

King Abdullah II had previously confirmed that the region “will remain vulnerable to the expansion of the circle of conflict that threatens its stability, as long as the war on Gaza continues, which requires intensifying international efforts to stop the war by reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

He also warned of “the danger of extremist settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”