Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Jordanian King Abdullah II, during a phone call he received from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday, confirmed the Kingdom's rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause and the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian Royal Court stated, in a statement, that “During the call, King Abdullah II called for international pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” stressing the need to protect civilians, increase humanitarian aid to the Strip, and ensure its delivery in a sustainable manner.

The Jordanian king also called for confronting acts of violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

He reiterated that “security and military solutions cannot achieve peace, but rather the only way to do so is to work towards a political horizon that leads to a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

In a related context, Jordanian parliamentarian Mayada Shreim, Assistant Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, said in media statements that Amman and Cairo are seeking to stop the war on the Gaza Strip and push towards finding a political path that will ultimately lead to a just settlement of the Palestinian issue. She added, “The emergency summit held by King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi focused on the regional situation and its developments, especially in Gaza.”

She explained that “the two leaders stressed the rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, and any attempt to displace the Palestinians outside their lands or internally displace them, and in that there is a firm stance against the Zionist policy aimed at annihilating the Palestinian cause.”