Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said yesterday that escalation in the region is a “reality” if the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues.

The Jordanian minister pointed out during a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahakna in the capital Tallinn, that “the aggression on Gaza violated all principles of international law and amounted to genocide.”

He warned that “without peace, the consequences of the conflict will reach Europe and other places around the world.”

He called for the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and that its role cannot be cancelled, replaced or dispensed with.

He pointed out that “people in Gaza are suffering from hunger, because Israel is using it as a weapon.”

Safadi considered that international law is applied with “double standards,” calling for it to be applied equally to all conflicts.

He added, “If the aggression in Gaza continues, escalation in the region will be a reality.”