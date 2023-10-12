Al-Safadi warned against any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, and spread the crisis to neighboring countries.

Al-Safadi revealed in a statement issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office that all Arab countries confirmed that they would collectively confront any attempt to displace Palestinians from their homeland during the emergency foreign ministers’ meeting held last Wednesday.

Al-Safadi stated that Jordan is making multiple and rapid contacts for immediate international action to end the escalation and war in Gaza and provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

The following are the highlights of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office’s statement:

• Al-Safadi stressed, in phone calls with a number of his counterparts, that allowing the immediate delivery of food aid, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza is a moral and legal responsibility for the entire international community, and that depriving them of these basic life requirements is a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

• Al-Safadi said that the Arab countries, in the decision of the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers, condemned the killing and targeting of civilians on both sides, and stressed the need to protect them in line with common humanitarian values, international law, and international humanitarian law, and demanded the release of civilians and all prisoners and detainees.

• The emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers stressed that demanding the protection of civilians on both sides, condemning their killing and targeting, and refusing to starve them and deprive them of the most basic necessities of life, must be a comprehensive international position that does not discriminate on the basis of nationality or identity.

• Al-Safadi indicated that rejecting and condemning war and violence against civilians in all its forms is a consistent position of Jordan.

• Al-Safadi stressed that only a just and comprehensive peace, which fulfills the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on the basis of the two-state solution, will achieve security and stability for the Palestinians, for Israel, and for all the countries and peoples of the region.

• Al-Safadi warned of the danger of the continued deterioration of the situation and the expansion of areas of violence and war and its disastrous impact on the entire region and on regional and international security and peace.