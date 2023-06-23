Verstappen’s era in F1: Senna may be just the beginning

Having reached Ayrton Seine in the number of victories in Formula 1 he gave to Max Verstappen an even more important dimension, on the other hand the greatness of a sportsman is measured not only with the impact he had in his era but also through comparison with the greatest.

Difficult to predict where Verstappen will arrive. Taking into account the quality of the drivers, a contract that expires at the end of 2028, Formula 1’s desire to race 24 grands prix a year and the competitive advantage that Red Bull has at least at this moment, Lewis Hamilton’s record of 103 wins could be in jeopardy. And the British himself admitted on the weekend in Montreal that Super Max has all it takes to surpass his records.

Jordan’s words

According to Eddie Jordanthe Dutch should not set itself any limits: “Verstappen will eventually become the greatest driver of all time. He’s so good!“, these are the words of the Irishman in the podcast Formula For Success. “I have to say that I didn’t like the last two races, I was bored out of my mind. It’s making everything boring, more than the Schumacher era“.

Max on the all-time podium already at the end of 2023? Technically possible

With 41 Formula 1 victories, the Dutchman moved up to fifth place in the all-time rankings. This year it could even reach Alain too Prost (51), placing the arrow on two authentic tutelary deities of motoring. Technically possible to reach Sebastian Vettel (53) already in 2023, but perfection will practically be needed, as there are 14 races left until the end of the World Championship. Sooooo far away Michael Schumacher (91) and the same Hamiltonwho commands the standings and can still add a few victories to his palmares if Mercedes takes the necessary steps.