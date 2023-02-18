A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that security expanded the search for the two missing juveniles in the city of Irbid and was able to locate and reach them in the Bayader area in the capital, Amman, where they were interrogated and reassured of their health and handed them over to their families.

The boy’s father, Ayham, mentioned to “Sky News Arabia” that his son was in good health and that he was working in a store in Amman after he was affected by the talk of some people about getting rich quickly, and that the experience they went through was harsh and he did not wish it to be repeated.

It is noteworthy that the disappearance of Ayham and Rashid since the days occupied the Jordanian public opinion, especially after the spread of her message in which they said that they had left their school to work after reading the book “The Rich Father and the Poor Father.”

And the letter stated: “We went to search for a job to earn capital from which we start with our own project and make the money work for us and not for us to work for money like the employee mentality that schools issue. Capital owners, because it simply teaches you how to be an employee and does not teach you about the nature of money and investment.

A security source revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that a complaint was received from the families of the two students that they had disappeared on Monday morning while they were on their way to school, stressing that the security services circulated their photos to all patrols operating in the field.