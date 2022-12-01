The statement quoted an official military source in the General Command of the Armed Forces as saying, “The eastern military region thwarted, at dawn on Wednesday, within its area of ​​responsibility, an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics coming from Syrian territory.”

He added, “The Border Guard forces detected, through forward observations, an attempt by a group of smugglers to cross the border illegally from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory, and rapid reaction patrols were deployed and rules of engagement were applied with direct shooting at them, which led to their fleeing into the Syrian depth.”

The source explained that “after intensifying searches and inspections of the area, 196 palms of hashish and 610,000 Captagon pills were found, and the seizures were transferred to the competent authorities to deal with them.”

On February 17, the Jordanian army announced that attempts to smuggle drugs across the Syrian-Jordanian border (extending about 375 km), of which many have been thwarted in recent months, have become an “organization” that uses drones and is protected by armed groups.

The army said at the time that the Jordanian authorities thwarted, within about 45 days at the beginning of the year, the entry of more than 16 million Captagon pills, equivalent to the quantity that was seized throughout the year 2021.

The Kingdom asserts that 85 percent of the drugs seized are intended for smuggling out of Jordan.

The Captagon industry is not new in the region, and Syria has been the most prominent source of this substance since before the war broke out in 2011. However, the conflict made its manufacture more popular, used and exported. Captagon pill factories are also active in several areas in neighboring Lebanon.