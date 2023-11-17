Amman (Al-Ittihad)

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Al-Safadi, stressed the necessity of implementing Security Council Resolution 2712, which calls for the establishment of urgent truces and humanitarian corridors extending throughout the Gaza Strip and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement yesterday, that this came in a phone call between Al-Safadi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

She added that during the call, Al-Safadi stressed the need for Israel to implement international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is UN Security Council Resolution No. 2712, which the Council approved last Wednesday.

He also stressed the need to stop the war and the killing and destruction it causes immediately, and warned of its disastrous humanitarian, security and political repercussions.

The statement conveyed the US Minister’s concern over the injury of 7 Jordanian field hospital crews in Gaza, stressing that protection must be provided to medical staff and civilians.

Blinken also stressed the importance of the role played by Jordan in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the statement, Blinken affirmed his country’s commitment to achieving lasting peace on the basis of the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the two-state solution.

The two ministers discussed efforts to bring sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into Gaza, including fuel, water, food and medicine, and empowering the staff of international organizations in Gaza.

The staff of the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip was subjected to an Israeli bombing, which led to the injury of 7 members of its staff.

The two ministers agreed to continue communication on ways to end what Al-Safadi stressed as “a catastrophic war that will not achieve security, will not bring peace, will push the entire region towards the abyss of conflict, and carries a real danger of expansion.”